Bicentini’s liefde voor Curaçao wint het WK-avontuur met Canada
17-08-2022
Remko Bicentini is trots om terug te zijn bij het nationaal elftal. Gisteren werd de kersverse bondscoach aan de pers gepresenteerd. Hij beloofde zijn best te doen voor het WK 2026. Bicentini heeft zijn baan als assistent bondscoach van het Canadees elftal opgegeven. Zijn hart ligt bij Curaçao. Hij ziet dit als een kans om zijn levenswerk te voltooien. Binnenkort zal hij de rest van het technische team presenteren. Technisch directeur Dean Gorré houdt morgen een persconferentie.
Meer over ffk nationaal elftal remko bicentini wk 2026
