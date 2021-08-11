IMF: herstel Curaçaose economie kan 10 jaar gaan duren
door Redactie on 11-08-2021
Het herstel van de Curaçaose economie kan volgens het IMF wel 10 jaar gaan duren. De Coronapandemie heeft een grote impact gehad op de economische activiteiten en toerisme op het eiland. Daarvoor werd de lokale economie al negatief beïnvloed door de economische malaise in Venezuela, dat had een directe invloed op de Isla-raffinaderij. De financiële steun uit Nederland bleek niet voldoende om een krimp van 20% op Curaçao en 24% op Sint Maarten te voorkomen. De staatsschuld in beide landen bedraagt respectievelijk 89% van het BNP op Curaçao en 65% van het BNP op Sint Maarten. Het volledige verslag van het IMF is hier te vinden.
|Economische en financiële indicatoren voor Curaçao 2017–2022
Bron: IMF
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Prel.
|Prel.
|Est.
|Proj.
|Proj.
|Real economy (percent change)
|Real GDP
|-1.7
|-2.2
|-3.4
|-20.0
|0.0
|6.5
|CPI (12-month average)
|1.6
|2.6
|2.6
|2.2
|2.8
|3.3
|Unemployment rate (percent)
|14.1
|13.4
|17.4
|19.1
|24.3
|21.0
|Central government finances (percent of GDP)
|Net operating (current) balance
|-2.1
|-1.2
|-0.5
|-17.0
|-14.3
|-5.7
|Primary balance
|-2.6
|-1.4
|-0.4
|-14.9
|-13.5
|-5.5
|Overall balance
|-3.5
|-2.4
|-1.9
|-17.8
|-15.0
|-7.0
|Central government debt 1/
|54.5
|54.5
|55.9
|89.1
|103.2
|100.2
|General government finances (percent of GDP) 2/
|Overall balance
|-3.5
|-2.4
|-1.9
|-17.8
|-15.0
|-7.0
|Balance of payments (percent of GDP)
|Current account
|-21.8
|-26.0
|-17.4
|-26.7
|-31.3
|-26.5
|Goods trade balance
|-33.5
|-37.4
|-34.3
|-36.4
|-39.4
|-40.7
|Exports of goods
|13.6
|18.7
|12.8
|10.5
|13.7
|13.7
|Imports of goods
|47.1
|56.2
|47.1
|46.9
|53.1
|54.4
|Service balance
|12.1
|11.5
|16.3
|9.4
|8.9
|14.5
|Exports of services
|43.0
|43.1
|44.4
|28.8
|30.6
|37.6
|Imports of services
|30.9
|31.6
|28.0
|19.4
|21.7
|23.1
|External debt (percent of GDP)
|133.3
|152.0
|156.4
|208.0
|227.7
|218.3
|Memorandum items:
|Nominal GDP (millions of U.S. dollars)
|3,117
|3,128
|3,103
|2,581
|2,577
|2,849
|Per capita GDP (U.S. dollars)
|19,438
|19,548
|19,557
|16,521
|16,769
|18,438
|Credit to non-gov. sectors (percent change)
|2.4
|2.5
|2.2
|0.1
|…
|…
|Sources: Data provided by the authorities; and IMF staff estimates.
|1/ Defined as balance sheet liabilities of the central government except equities. Includes central government liabilities to the social security funds.
|2/ Budgetary central government consolidated with the social security fund (SVB).