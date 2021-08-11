IMF: herstel Curaçaose economie kan 10 jaar gaan duren

door on 11-08-2021

Het herstel van de Curaçaose economie kan volgens het IMF wel 10 jaar gaan duren. De Coronapandemie heeft een grote impact gehad op de economische activiteiten en toerisme op het eiland. Daarvoor werd de lokale economie al negatief beïnvloed door de economische malaise in Venezuela, dat had een directe invloed op de Isla-raffinaderij. De financiële steun uit Nederland bleek niet voldoende om een krimp van 20% op Curaçao en 24% op Sint Maarten te voorkomen. De staatsschuld in beide landen bedraagt respectievelijk 89% van het BNP op Curaçao en 65% van het BNP op Sint Maarten. Het volledige verslag van het IMF is hier te vinden.

Economische en financiële indicatoren voor Curaçao 2017–2022
Bron: IMF
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Prel. Prel. Est. Proj. Proj.
Real economy (percent change)
Real GDP -1.7 -2.2 -3.4 -20.0 0.0 6.5
CPI (12-month average) 1.6 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.8 3.3
Unemployment rate (percent) 14.1 13.4 17.4 19.1 24.3 21.0
Central government finances (percent of GDP)
Net operating (current) balance -2.1 -1.2 -0.5 -17.0 -14.3 -5.7
Primary balance -2.6 -1.4 -0.4 -14.9 -13.5 -5.5
Overall balance -3.5 -2.4 -1.9 -17.8 -15.0 -7.0
Central government debt 1/ 54.5 54.5 55.9 89.1 103.2 100.2
General government finances (percent of GDP) 2/
Overall balance -3.5 -2.4 -1.9 -17.8 -15.0 -7.0
Balance of payments (percent of GDP)
Current account -21.8 -26.0 -17.4 -26.7 -31.3 -26.5
Goods trade balance -33.5 -37.4 -34.3 -36.4 -39.4 -40.7
Exports of goods 13.6 18.7 12.8 10.5 13.7 13.7
Imports of goods 47.1 56.2 47.1 46.9 53.1 54.4
Service balance 12.1 11.5 16.3 9.4 8.9 14.5
Exports of services 43.0 43.1 44.4 28.8 30.6 37.6
Imports of services 30.9 31.6 28.0 19.4 21.7 23.1
External debt (percent of GDP) 133.3 152.0 156.4 208.0 227.7 218.3
Memorandum items:
Nominal GDP (millions of U.S. dollars) 3,117 3,128 3,103 2,581 2,577 2,849
Per capita GDP (U.S. dollars) 19,438 19,548 19,557 16,521 16,769 18,438
Credit to non-gov. sectors (percent change) 2.4 2.5 2.2 0.1
Sources: Data provided by the authorities; and IMF staff estimates.
1/ Defined as balance sheet liabilities of the central government except equities. Includes central government liabilities to the social security funds.
2/ Budgetary central government consolidated with the social security fund (SVB).
Tagged as
Schrijver

Redactie

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Reageer

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Bonaire: verplicht in- en uitklokken voor docenten

11-08-2021

16 illegalen gevonden bij bouwwerkzaamheden bij Parasasa

11-08-2021

Limestone Resort moet binnen 2 maanden afgebroken

11-08-2021

Continue reading

Volgend bericht

Bonaire: verplicht in- en uitklokken voor docenten

Thumbnail
Previous post

16 illegalen gevonden bij bouwwerkzaamheden bij Parasasa

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
Background