Scholen blij gemaakt met tweedehands schoolmeubilair

Afgedankt schoolmeubilair uit Nederland krijgt een tweede leven op Curaçao. Gisteren werd de honderdste container die Stichting Help de Schoolkinderen van Curaçao naar het eiland heeft vervoerd, uitgepakt. De stoelen en tafels werden dankbaar in ontvangst genomen door de Albert Schweitzer school in Saliña. Ook is een deel gegaan naar het humanistische schoolbestuur FSHP. De spullen arriveerden op het juiste moment, een dag voor de start van het nieuwe schooljaar. Volgende week gaat container nummer 101 naar de Goiloschool.